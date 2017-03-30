Two Prospect Heights men are accused of sexually abusing at least three teenagers in the married couple's home after one of the alleged victim’s parents found an alarming text message on the boy’s phone, authorities said.

Christopher and Anthony Wheeler are charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prospect Heights police say they investigated the two men after a 15-year-old boy sought medical care on March 7 after being sexually abused by the Wheelers in their home. The alleged victim said the men were the parents of another child the victim had come to know at a Chicago church, according to police.

The 15-year-old said he was invited to visit the Wheeler’s child in Prospect Heights through texts and social media, according to police. Christopher Wheeler paid for the boy to travel in an Uber to the home where they watched pornography and “sexual conduct took place,” Prospect Heights police allege.

During the investigation, police say they became aware of two other juveniles, 14 and 15, who were friends with the Wheeler’s children and had been invited to the home under “various guises.”

“Some were shown pornographic materials and provided alcohol before also engaging in acts of sexual conduct with both Christopher and Anthony Wheeler,” police said in a news release.

The couple was taken into custody on March 28 and a search warrant was executed on the home.

Anthony Wheeler is held in lieu of $3 million and Christopher Wheeler is held in lieu of $4 million, as ordered by Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo.

Prospect Heights police were assisted in the investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the news release.

Additional victims and charges are possible, police said.