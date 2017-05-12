Mark Wahlberg's Burger Chain is Coming to Chicago: Report

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s acclaimed Wahlburgers chain restaurant is coming to town with all the fixings, according to a recent report.

The franchise, featured on the eponymous A&E reality television show, will open in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The burger joint was the idea of a 29-year-old Schaumburg hotelier after he ate at a different Wahlburgers location in Boston, Crain’s reports.

"Right now there's a big burger craze," Chris Patel, principal at Nexgen Hotels, told Crain’s. "There were many groups interested in becoming a franchisee for Chicago, especially with Chicago being such a big hub in the Midwest."

Wahlburgers menu is “chef inspired,” according to its website, and boasts crispy haddock, seared chicken, fresh burgers and vegetarian options.

“Other signature items include thin crispy onion rings, tater tots and thick creamy frappes and floats,” the website reads.

The Chicago location, which will be 4,500-square feet (but no address yet) will boast a “Chicago burger,” Crain’s reports.

The River North Wahlburgers is slated to open in January of 2018, according to Crain's.

The restaurants also offer a full-service bar and gluten free options.