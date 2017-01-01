Marian Hossa Ruled out for Winter Classic Monday

Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks acknowleges the crowd after scoring his 500th career goal in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on October 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Blackhawks were hopeful that they would have Marian Hossa back in their lineup on Monday against the St. Louis Blues, but they got some bad news as they prepare to take their rivalry outdoors.

According to head coach Joel Quenneville, Hossa, who has been dealing with an upper body injury since late December, will not play in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Monday afternoon as he continues his recovery from the ailment.

The injury has already kept Hossa out of four games, and it has coincided with a losing stretch of hockey for the Blackhawks. They have lost four of their last five games and they are in danger of losing their lead in the Central Division as the surging Minnesota Wild threaten to overtake them thanks to games in hand over the next few days.

With Hossa still out, Tanner Kero will remain in the Blackhawks’ lineup for the time being, and Vincent Hinostroza and Ryan Hartman will remain with Jonathan Toews on the team’s top line when they battle the Blues Monday.