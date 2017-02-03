March of Dimes Holds Kick-Off Breakfast Friday

NBC 5's Kye Martin talks about her work with March of Dimes and being a mother to two children who were born premature. (Published 18 minutes ago)

March of Dimes will hold its annual kickoff breakfast in Chicago Friday ahead of the ‘March for Babies’ fundraising event along the lakefront this April.

The nonprofit raises funds to fight premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality.

NBC 5’s Lauren Petty will be emceeing the NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago sponsored at the Union League Club at 65 W Jackson Blvd beginning at 8 a.m.

NBC 5’s Kye Martin will also be there with her family, this year’s chosen “Lakefront March for Babies Ambassador Family.” It is a cause close to Kye’s heart; she is a mother to two sons who were born premature.

The March for Babies event will be held in Grant Park on April 20.

Fundraisers are looking to raise $1.5 million toward the cause this year to fund much-needed research. As of Friday, $200,000 had been raised so far.

To get involved or learn more about March of Dimes or the March for Babies event, visit marchforbabies.org.