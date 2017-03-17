According to a new study on dog waste, some Chicago neighborhoods have really stepped in it.

According to data compiled by RentHop by requesting the city’s sanitation code violation, 2016 was the worst year on record for complaints of people not cleaning up after their pets—but 2017 is hot on its, um, heels.

The “worst offenders” or the neighborhoods with the most complaints in 2016 were:

1. West Englewood with an average of 26.5 yearly complaints

2. West Pullman with an average of 22.2 yearly complaints

3. Hermosa with an average of 21.9 yearly complaints

4. Washington Heights with an average of 20.5 yearly complaints

5. Auburn Gresham with an average of 19.9 yearly complaints

The neighborhoods with the least amount of complains in 2016 were:

1. Near North Side with an average of .63 yearly complaints

2. The Loop with an average of 1.05 yearly complaints

3. O’Hare with an average of 1.06 yearly complaints

4. Hyde Park with an average of 1.15 yearly complaints

5. Kendwood with an average of 1.24 yearly complaints

For further breakdown on this data, or other interesting topics like “Chicago dog poop complaints by day of the week” or “when to watch out” visit RentHop’s study page here.