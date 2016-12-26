A man was critically injured and a 7-year-old child hurt in an ATV crash in northwest suburban Chicago on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Police said the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of North Ravine Lane in North Barrington.

A preliminary investigation revealed the ATV, being driven by the 43-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Ravine Lane with a 7-year-old passenger when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office. The ATV rolled over with neither passenger wearing helmets.

The driver of the ATV was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries, police said. The 7-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday morning, police said.