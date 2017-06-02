A Bartlett man accused of killing his wife of more than 30 years reportedly did so because she wouldn't stop "nagging him" about his decision to return to work after having a heart attack, the Daily Herald reported.

Carlo Madonia, 58, was charged with in the stangling death of his wife Nancy Madonia earlier this week. His bond was set at $3 million Friday, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Bartlett police officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Lido Trail where a death occurred Wednesday, police said. There, they fuond Carlo Madonia standing in the kitchen with blood on his hands, prosecutors said. Nancy Madonia's body was found in the upstairs of the home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that at some point, the pair got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, ending with Carlo Madonia strangling his wife to death.

According to the Daily Herald, Carlo Madonia was showering and getting ready for work when his wife "began nagging him about returning to work too soon." That's when he pushed Nancy Madonia to the floor and wrapped his hands around her neck, the Herald, citing prosecutors, reported.

After killing his wife, Madonia attempted hang himself with a belt from a bathrobe but later told police "he just couldn't do it," prosecutors reportedly said.

The victim's son reportedly called 911 after finding his father bleeding and his mother dead.