Man Shot to Death on Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

A man was shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The man was driving a silver Lexus sedan in the southbound lanes in the 2900 block of N. Lake Shore Drive when another car pulled up and opened fire, police said.

The victim, in his 20s, then crashed his vehicle into the center median, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with fatal gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

Another man and woman were also in the car at the time of the shooting, police said, but were uninjured.

At 5 a.m., southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to Fullerton Avenue had been shut down as authorities investigated the scene.

Police confirmed the victim was a documented gang member.

No one is in custody.

