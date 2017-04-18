Man Shot to Death on CTA Red Line Platform Identified

A man was shot to death on a CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station early Monday on the South Side, police said. Authorities say an arrest has been made in the case. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

A man shot to death on a CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station early Monday on the South Side has been identified.

Javontay Tolliver, 33, of the 6500 block of South Maplewood was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 3:53 a.m., according to the Cook County medical Examiner's office.

The 33-year-old was arguing with another male on the platform at 2:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the male took out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

Tolliver was shot in the head and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

At a press conference later Monday morning, authorities said an arrest had been made in the case.

"There were some CTA personnel who were witnesses to the argument inside," said Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples. "The detectives are conducting many interviews to put this all together."

Authorities said extra patrols are being assigned to all CTA stations Monday.

"These are isolated incidents," said Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "The CTA stations are manned. They usually have patrols there that stop by. Some are stationary there. But we will be increasing those patrols to make sure riders feel safe."

Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the Garfield Station while police investigated the shooting, but normal service was resuming by 4:41 a.m., according to the CTA.