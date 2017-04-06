Man Shot on Kennedy Expressway

A man was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday on the inbound Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

Troopers were called at 11:03 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 between Addison and Kimball, according to Illinois State Police. A male driver was shot in the torso, above his left hip.

He was able to drive himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

All inbound lanes were temporarily closed to traffic, but had reopened by 1:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.