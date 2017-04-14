A man was severely burned and a warehouse was razed after a propane rail car exploded in East Chicago, the Times of North West Indiana reports.

The explosion occurred around 4:12 p.m. at an industrial complex at 1150 145th St., the paper reported. The 46-year-old man who suffered burns works for Lakeshore Railcar and Tanker Services and was airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago from an area hospital. His condition had stabilized, the Times reported, citing a fire official.

People who live near the industrial area said they heard an explosion that shook the whole city, the newspaper reported.

Euclid Avenue between Chicago Avenue and 144th Street was closed off by police.