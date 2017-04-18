A 61-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint Tuesday morning by a man wearing all black—including a mask—police said.

Police responded to a call of a robbery about 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Testa Drive in Naperville, authorities said. The masked man took off in the victim’s car headed south on Testa Drive, Naperville police said in a news release. The vehicle is a blue Toyota Corolla with the license plate V265067, police said.

The victim suffered no injuries.

Police have provided the robbery information to surrounding departments, Naperville police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.