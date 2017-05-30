Man Killed in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Chicago's South Side | NBC Chicago
Man Killed in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Chicago's South Side

    A 28-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he crossed a street on Chicago’s South Side early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

    The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Garfield near Oakley Avenue, authorities said.

    The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. 

    Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved or the driver who fled the scene, but a witness described it as a dark-colored sedan. 

    Chicago Police Major Accidents is investigating.

