Man Killed, Woman Injured in East Garfield Park Crash

A man was killed and a woman was injured when two cars crashed early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

The accident occurred just after 2 a.m., when a Kia and a Volkswagen collided in the 3600 block of West Lake, police said. The crash sent both cars slamming into large metal beams that support CTA Green Line train tracks above.

A man who was in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead, police said. It is still unclear if he was the driver or a passenger in the car he was traveling in. Chicago police have not released how many people were inside the Volkswagen at the time of the crash.

One woman was inside the Kia involved in the crash. She was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital and is expected to be okay, family members said. The woman’s father was on the scene of the crash as police investigated the scene hours later. He told NBC 5 that his daughter was on her way home when the accident occurred.

Chicago police have not said which car was at fault in the deadly collision, only that one car t-boned the second vehicle, causing both to crash into the surrounding metal and concrete beams.

Lake Street near Central Park Avenue reopened just before 6:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours as authorities worked to clear and investigate the crash scene.