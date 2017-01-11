The man had just gotten out of his vehicle to change a tire when he was struck and killed, police said.

Around 11:10 p.m., the 24-year-old had stopped on the inbound expressway near Central Avenue and exited his vehicle to work change a tire when he apparently lost something in the road, police said. When he went to retrieve it, he was hit by a delivery van, according to Illinois State Police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

All lanes of the inbound expressway near Central Avenue were temporarily shut down as the crash scene was investigated, before reopening just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said. Further information on the driver involved in the incident and identity of the victim were not immediately made available.