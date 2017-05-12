Man Injured, 4 Displaced in Fire at South Side Building

One person was injured and multiple others displaced in a fire on Chicago’s South Side Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at a three-story building in the 8100 block of South Drexel, officials said.

The blaze was put out quickly and contained to just one unit in the building, according to fire officials. It appeared to have started in a first-floor apartment.

A man was being treated for “smoke and burn injuries” from the flames. His condition was not immediately known.

The fire, which was under investigation Friday morning, left at least four people displaced.