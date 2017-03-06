Officials have not released the identity of a man found dead in a garage in north suburban Lake Forest Sunday.
Lake Forest firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Waveland Road around 11:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a garage fire, police said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from a small fire in the home’s garage, police said.
Crews quickly put out the fire before they entered the garage, where they discovered a man dead inside, according to police.
Information on how the man died or how the fire started was still unknown early Monday morning as authorities investigate the incident.
Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago