Officials have not released the identity of a man found dead in a garage in north suburban Lake Forest Sunday.

Lake Forest firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Waveland Road around 11:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a garage fire, police said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from a small fire in the home’s garage, police said.

Crews quickly put out the fire before they entered the garage, where they discovered a man dead inside, according to police.

Information on how the man died or how the fire started was still unknown early Monday morning as authorities investigate the incident.