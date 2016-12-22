Man Dies in Hoffman Estates House Fire

Suburban Chicago fire officials are giving a warning after a fire turned deadly in Hoffman Estates. NBC 5's Lauren Petty is on the scene. (Published 5 hours ago)

A man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Hoffman Estates.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Mohave Street just after 1:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the back of a burning single-story northwest suburban home, according to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department.

A smoke detector could be heard going off when firefighters arrived, officials said, but it apparently wasn’t enough to alert the man who was found in one of home’s bedrooms.

The man was rushed to St. Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

Hoffman Estates Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Patrick Fortunato said. said he was alone in the home.

Firefighters told NBC 5 it serves as a sad reminder for families to take every precaution during a typically hectic time of year.

“Especially with the Christmas decorations, things like that,” Fortunato said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.