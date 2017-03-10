A man was in critical condition and at least 10 others were left homeless after an apartment fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of a Logan Square neighborhood apartment building in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee, authorities said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, officials said. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

At least 10 other people were displaced in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.