A man has been charged in a December shooting that left four people dead and another in critical condition on Chicago's Far South Side.

Lionel Parks, 29, of Chicago, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, police announced Wednesday.

Parks was charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Dec. 17 in the city's Fernwood neighborhood. There, police allege Parks forced victims onto the floor of a home and began shooting.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of five people shot in the 100 block of West 105th Street, according to police.

A 36-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were all pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police allege Parks also attempted to shoot a 22-year-old man but missed and that victim was able to escape the scene without injury.

Further details on the shooting weren't immediately known.