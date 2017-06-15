Man Charged in North Avenue Beach Stabbing: Police

Two men stabbed one another at a popular beach Tuesday evening on Chicago’s North Side, Chicago police confirmed. Chris Hush reports.

2 Men Stabbed Each Other at North Avenue Beach: CPD

One man has been charged after a knife fight left a man in critical condition at a popular Chicago beach Tuesday evening on the city's North Side, Chicago police confirmed.

The fight occurred in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive on the beachfront about 6:15, police said. One man, 25, was in critical condition and the other, 35, had stabilized, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

One man used a knife and the other used a broken glass bottle during the fight, police said.

It was unknown if the two men knew one another.

Pablo Sosa, 35, was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted murder. Police allege he is a documented gang member.

Sosa is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Police said officers were at the scene within moments of the initial call because they had stepped up patrols at beaches recently.

Over the weekend, two 16-year-old boys were shot at the 31st Street beach, police said.