Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Cook County Judge: Police

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday.

Chicago authorities said Joshua Smith was charged in connection with the murder of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles.

More details were expected to be released in a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

Myles, 66, was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. Monday outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, police said.

Police said a 52-year-old woman walked out of her house and encountered the gunman. Words were exchanged, and the suspect shot her in the leg. Myles heard arguing and the gunshot and came to the aid of the woman, a friend the judge worked out with daily, according to police.

Myles "exchanged words with the offender," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said, and he was shot multiple times.

Police said the shooting could be the result of a potential robbery, though it does not appear any property was stolen. Police do not believe the woman knew the gunman. She is expected to survive.

"It's a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro said. "You have our word that we will not let Judge Myles' life be lost in vain, and we will hold his killer accountable."

Navarro - who called the judge's killing "another senseless act of violence" - said Supt. Eddie Johnson ordered the department to use every resource to track down the offender.

The FBI had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Myles' killer.

“I join all of the judges today in the Circuit Court of Cook County in expressing our sadness regarding the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Associate Judge Raymond Myles," Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the Criminal Division.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives.

