Police in northwest Indiana are investigating the “deliberate” killing of a pet donkey during a domestic dispute Sunday.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a home in the 8600 north block of Wilhelm Road for a call of a possible domestic disturbance.

Once at the home, a man and woman, said to be boyfriend and girlfriend, were seen verbally arguing and intoxicated. The woman claimed she had been physically battered by her boyfriend.

While investigating, Deputy Jonathon Samuelson noticed a donkey on the property was in some type of distress, according to police. The animal was found bleeding profusely from the head with a gunshot wound near its left eye.

The pet donkey, which was five years old and named Jack, died before a veterinarian could arrive, authorities said.

The suspect in the animal’s shooting, 50-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius, of Michigan, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic violence animal cruelty.

Domestic violence animal cruelty is defined as a “person who knowingly or intentionally kills a vertebrate animal with the intent to threaten, intimidate, coerce, harass, or terrorize a family or household member,” the sheriff’s office reported.

Abromavieius was taken from the scene to LaPorte Hospital due to a high level of intoxication, according to authorities. His blood alcohol level was reported at the hospital to be .30 percent.

Abromavieius is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.