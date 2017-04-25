Man Charged in 'Road Rage' Shooting of Semi-Trailer Driver on I-88 | NBC Chicago
Man Charged in 'Road Rage' Shooting of Semi-Trailer Driver on I-88

    A semi-trailer driver was shot on I-88 near York Friday afternoon and later died at the hospital, Illinois State Police confirmed. Natalie Martinez reports.

    (Published Friday, April 21, 2017)

    A man was charged Tuesday with shooting a semi-trailer driver to death last week on I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police announced.

    Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, was charged with murder.

    Tillmon fled the scene after fatally shooting 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz, of Sunshine, Florida, about 4:05 p.m. Friday, authorities said. State police say it appears to have been a road rage incident with "no apparent ties between the victim and suspect."

    The Oak Brook Fire Department arrived on the scene and took Munoz to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died, police said.

    Tillmon, who is being held at the DuPage County Jail, is due in bond court Wednesday morning.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

