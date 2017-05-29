An elderly couple was robbed early Saturday inside their Belmont Cragin home on the Northwest Side. Just a night earlier, an 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were assaulted during a home invasion and robbery in the same neighborhood.

A man was charged Monday with the home invasion of an elderly couple in their Northwest Side home, police confirmed.

Christopher Perez, 23, of the 4800 bock of West Fletcher Street, was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, resisting /obstructing a police officer and theft of lost / mislaid property. He was also wanted on a warrant for parole violation, police said.

Police saw Perez “acting suspiciously” in the 4700 block of West Barry Avenue. Officers in the area said he ducked behind a car and tossed a “black object” on the ground. Officers recovered the object, police said, which contained several pieces of jewelry—which Perez said were not his. Perez resisted officers who were attempting to put him in a squad car but they were able to subdue him, police said.

The jewelry recovered from the black bag, according to police, was taken from a home invasion that occurred Saturday on the 5100 block of West Wellington about 1:20 a.m. The offender climbed in through a window, according to police.

The home invader then approached one of the residents, an 84-year-old man, implied he had a weapon and demanded their things, police said. The man and his 81-year-old wife handed over a checkbook, jewelry and wallet with $30 in cash before the robber ran away, police said. He was described as a white man standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2.

Perez was identified as perpetrator of that home invasion, police said. Police said they were not connecting Perez to a string of other home invasions involving elderly home owners at this time.

He was scheduled for a bond court hearing Monday.