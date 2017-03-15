A man charged with busting into gym lockers on Chicago’s North Side could be behind about 100 other locker break-ins across the region, a police source tells NBC 5.

Robert Bowens, 49, was charged Friday with three burglaries “but probably will clear 80-100” cases, the police source said. Bowens was arrested outside the XSport Fitness at 230 W. North Ave. after, police say, he broke into several lockers in the gym and was in possession of members wallets.

Owens is suspected in multiple other gym locker break-ins across the Chicago area and has been a “major problem in the region,” the police source said.

Bowens was due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.