A man was taken into custody Sunday after breaching a security checkpoint at O'Hare Airport. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A Joliet man has been charged for an attempted security breach at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, police said.

Malik Steffon Neal, 21, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to state land and battery.

Neal, of the 200 block of South Raynor Avenue, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Sunday after police say he forced his way past Transportation Security Administration agents into a secured area of Terminal 3 at O’Hare.

In the incident, police say the 21-year-old attempted to board a plane without a valid ticket, ignoring commands to stop from agents and Chicago police officers.

Authorities were able to stop Neal from entering the gate, police said. That is when the man lashed out, according to police, hitting the officers repeatedly in the head and body.

Four officers in total were involved in the confrontation, two Chicago police officers and two TSA agents, according to police. The officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Neal was subsequently placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police. He is expected to appear in court Monday.