A man charged after two dogs were dropped from the top floor of a parking tower in a southwest suburb over the weekend is slated to appear in court Tuesday.

The man was charged Monday after one dog was killed and another injured, according to police.

Officers responded to Advocate Christ Medical Center, located at 4440 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, at around 12:07 p.m. Saturday for a call of two injured dogs, Oak Lawn police said in a release.

A person was charged with animal cruelty, an Oaklawn police spokesman told NBC 5 Monday, but their name will not be released until after the bond hearing.

Police arrived Saturday at an area between the hospital's parking Towers B and C and discovered the dogs, which were both described as white toy poodles.

The dogs were taken to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, where the older of the two dogs, 6-year-old Guera, died from injuries, authorities said. The other dog, 1-year-old Angel, was being treated for its injuries, according to police.

Police said the dogs escaped from their owners and at some point were found by the person who dropped them.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both dogs were dropped from the top floor of Tower C, officials said.