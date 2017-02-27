Chicago police want to identify this man seen in surveillance footage.

Chicago police are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a woman’s apartment while she was asleep in the Near North Side neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday.

The burglary occurred about 3 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 1000 block of North Clark Street, police said. A man unlocked the sleeping woman’s door and entered her apartment, before taking credit cards and cash, according to police.

Police say they are seeking to identify the man.

The man appears to be a black male, approximately 5’10’’ to 6’00’’, 180 to 200 lbs and wearing an Adidas back pack, police said in a community alert notice.

Police encourage residents to keep their doors and windows locked and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.