Man Beaten, Stabbed in Violent Blue Line Robbery

By Lauren Petty

    A man was stabbed and beaten during a violent robbery at a CTA station in the Loop Monday night.

    Around 10 p.m., the 54-year-old man was standing on a CTA Blue Line platform waiting for a train at Jackson Station in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street when he was approached by four men who announced a robbery, police said.

    Police said the robbers then began to beat the victim. During the attack, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the buttocks, police said.

    The men stole the victim’s cash before taking off, according to police. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

    No one is in custody.

    Published 51 minutes ago

