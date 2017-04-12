A 77-year-old Washington state man was granted a certificate of innocence by an Illinois judge Wednesday after previously being convicted of a 7-year-old girl's kidnapping and killing in 1957.

The court that initially convicted Jack McCullough now declared him innocent. He was not present at the hearing. His attorneys were going to call him with the news of his innocence.

Getting the certificate also enables McCullough to sue Illinois for damages for wrongly convicting him in 2012 of Maria Ridulph's killing.

A then-prosecutor concluded last year that evidence backed McCullough's alibi he'd been 40 miles away when Maria disappeared. A judge agreed, ordering McCullough's release after serving four years of a life sentence.

McCullough said at a hearing last week his reputation isn't restored. He says he's "been put forward as a monster" and that people still think he's one.

“It's just really exciting and we're all very glad that Mr. McCullough doesn't have to worry about this conviction being over his head and he can finally move on,” said Exoneration Project attorney Aisha Davis.

According to his attorneys, McCullough will now explore his options. Based on what has been reported in the past, that could include suing the State of Illinois.

Current DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato only objected to one of the five points against granting McCullough the petition of innocence. He said it was important for the victim, Maria.

“Jack McCullough, his loved ones, his lawyers, have talked a lot about justice in the last year or so,” Amato said. “Maria Ridulph, her brother, Chuck, and her sister, Pat, don't have justice.”

Ridulph was seven years when she disappeared in 1957. Her body was found five months later in Jo Daviss County.

Amato says this is now an open investigation.

“We're going to take a step back and see how things proceed,” Amato said.