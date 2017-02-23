MLS Close to Naming All-Star Game Opponent: Report

A general view of the stadium as the National Anthem is performed during the 2012 AT&T MLS All-Star Game between MLS All-Stars and Chelsea at PPL Park on July 25, 2012 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this winter, it was announced that the Chicago Fire would host this season’s MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field, and there are rumblings that an opponent is close to being chosen.

According to a report from ESPN’s Doug McIntyre, the MLS stars are looking to take on defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the game, which will take place on Aug. 2. Madrid, a powerhouse in Spain’s La Liga, would be the first Spanish team to appear in the MLS All-Star Game, with teams previously coming from England, Italy, and Germany to compete in the contest.

The last time the game was held in Chicago, the league welcomed English powerhouse Chelsea to Toyota Park in 2006, and the MLS notched a 1-0 triumph.

An announcement as to the identity of the league’s opponent in the 2017 game is expected at some point in the near future, according to McIntyre’s report.