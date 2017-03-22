M Burger Giving Away Free Burgers Wednesday

How does a free burger sound? Where you can score one is one of our five things to know heading out the door this morning on Wednesday, March 22.

Forget the cake, M Burger is offering something even better to celebrate its 7th birthday: free burgers.

All day Wednesday, customers will be able to get one free burger when they buy any other item from the menu.

“Yes, that’s right people, you can just order a fry and get a burger FOR FREE!” M Burger said in an announcement on its Facebook page.

The deal can be used to order M Burger’s old fashion cheeseburgers (single or double), hamburgers (single or double), its signature M Burgers – such as the “Hurt Burger” (single or double) and the “Chicago Double” – or any burger on the restaurant’s secret menu.

M Burger joined the Chicago restaurant scene when it opened its first location in the city's River North neighborhood on March 20 of 2000. Five additional M Burger restaurants have opened since then, including two suburban locations in Skokie and Aurora.

The offer is valid at any of the following Chicago locations:

River North – 161 E. Huron St. (Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Streeterville – 5 W. Ontario (Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Water Tower Place – 835 N. Michigan Ave. (Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

(Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.) Thomspon Center – 100 W. Randolph (Hours: 7 to 5 p.m.)

To find a location near you, visit mburgerchicago.com.