Longtime Chicago Budget Director To Leave in June | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Ward Room
Covering Chicago's nine political influencers

Longtime Chicago Budget Director To Leave in June

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has appointed a replacement

By Mary Ann Ahern

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    As they go back and forth over funding for Chicago Public Schools, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner focused on common ground as htey helped cut the ribbon on a new plant on Chicago's Southeast Side. NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports. 

    (Published Thursday, May 11, 2017)

    As the city of Chicago looks for ways to fill a nearly $600 million hole to fund Chicago Public Schools, a new setback has been revealed for Mayor Rahm Emanuel.  

    Emanuel announced Friday his longtime Budget Director Alex Holt is leaving at the end of June.

    Holt has been with Emanuel since the start of his first term and has spent more than 20 years with the public sector.

    The mayor has appointed Samantha Fields, currently Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs, to replace Holt.

    While there are no details yet on how to tackle the CPS funding crisis, Emanuel has said he's not ruling anything out to keep CPS open until June 20 including borrowing from TIF funds and reinstating the corporate head tax.

    The mayor had hoped the Illinois General Assembly would pass a state budget that would include millions of dollars for CPS pension payments, but that has not yet happened.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices