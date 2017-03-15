Lollapalooza 4-Day Passes Go On Sale Tuesday

Although it’s still unknown which acts will be taking the stage, Lollapalooza fans can start buying tickets next week.

Four-day passes for the annual music festival in Grant Park go on sale Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza's website.

Passes will run $335 for access to all four days of acts and performances from Aug. 3 to 6.

This year's festival will feature over 170 performances on eight stages from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday though Sunday.

To go with the music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy food from over 35 award-winning chefs and restaurants with an array of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Event organizers have not yet announced when single day tickets will be released to the public.