Lollapalooza released the daily lineup of acts slated to perform in Grant Park this summer.

For the annual music festival’s 26th anniversary, 170 artists and bands will play on eight stages for four days of acts and performances from Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The official lineup was released at 6 a.m. Wednesday, with single-day tickets going on sale at 10 a.m.