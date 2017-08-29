Donations for flood-ravaged Houston came in Tuesday and all night across the Chicago area. Natalie Martinez reports.

Local Businesses, Organizations Help Texans in Need

Donations for flood-ravaged Houston came in Tuesday and all night across the Chicago area.

Marianne Nagl, helping gather supplies at the Broadview Fire Department, says The Federal Emergency Management Agency took care of her community six years ago.

She says she's paying it forward with donations of her own.

"We felt sudden urge," she said.

The Broadview Fire Department providing the venue to collect the goods.

"It was a pretty emotional afternoon to hear retired chiefs tell me that they're trapped in a fire house right now," Chief Tracy Kenny said. "They can't even get out to help people. It was hard to hear."

Broadview-based National Van Lines is providing the truck and driver for multiple days.

"We found out they needed transport and that's what we do," said Jaorja Coulter of National Van Lines.

Gene and Georgetti's Restaurants is donating a percentage of sales the rest of the week to relief efforts in Texas.

"That's one of the best reasons to be in business," Michelle Durpett, a co-managing partner, said of giving to a community in need.

Diners Tuesday night told NBC 5 they thought the act of charity was "fantastic."

In Matteson, supplies are piling up at the New Faith Baptist Church.

Fleet Feet Sports is collecting "gently used shoes and clothing" at all of its seven Chicago-area locations.

And the Red Cross in Chicago is sending 20 disaster relief volunteers and three emergency response vehicles down to Texas by days end.

Some organizers told NBC 5 the single most useful supply right now is bottled water.