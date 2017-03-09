List of Street Closures in Place for 2017 Shamrock Shuffle

Several street closures are in place for the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race next month.

The event kicks off April 2 in the city's Grant Park and continues for 4.97 miles as runners weave their way through downtown Chicago.

Expect rolling closures along the race route between 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to La Salle St.

La Salle St. from Jackson Blvd. to Randolph St.

Randolph St. from La Salle St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Randolph St. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

S. Michigan Ave. (northbound lanes) from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. (westbound lanes) from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Officials note there will be limited access through Grant Park from 10 a.m. April 1 through 3 p.m. April 2.

"As in years past, we are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure that street closures follow a “rolling pattern” so that as the last participant passes, the street will reopen and traffic will return to normal as quickly as possible," the Shuffle's website reads.

In addition, no parking will be allowed on the closed streets beginning at 6 a.m. April 2. Lake Shore Drive, Congress Parkway and North Michigan Avenue will remain open during the race.