Lincoln Park Zoo Unveils New National Conservation Efforts

The Lincoln Park Zoo has launched new plans to “save the country’s urban wildlife,” it announced Thursday.

Partnering with universitites, wildlife organizations and others, the zoo says it is expanding its Urban Wildlife Information Network to eight different cities across the country, such as Denver, Indianapolis, Austin and Los Angeles. Launched in 2010, the zoo says its network is the world’s largets “urban wildlife monitoring infrastructure” that studies how people and animals can thrive by collecting “urban biodiversity” data to resolve “potential human-wildlife conflicts.”

“The amount of data being collected is incredible, but what we can do with those data is truly inspiring,” Director Seth Magle said in a statement. “The Urban Wildlife Information Network not only enables us to compare wildlife across cities but also to use these data to influence city planning, wildlife management and to reduce human-wildlife conflict. We are grateful to our partners, who bring a rare and invaluable level of commitment and expertise to this initiative.”

The announcement comes as the zoo unveils its new brand, a vision for the future sharpening its focus on local and global conservation and other key commitments, the zoo says.

“A commitment to wildlife conservation is not, of course, new for Lincoln Park Zoo,” Lincoln Park Zoo president and CEO Kevin Bell said in a statement. “What is new and very exciting for the organization is to create a vision that exemplifies that commitment, sharpens our focus and drives us to share our expertise and success in a way that will have a real and positive impact on the world’s wildlife.”

The zoo says it is inviting the public to experience its new look and digital experience “Wild Horizons” in the Kovler Lion House on March 25 at 10 a.m.