Some new Chicago street art leaves a laconic label for the president of the United States right at his doorstep.

A mosiac Russian flag, with “LIAR” spelled out in white, sits ahead of a weathered sewer grate on Wabash Avenue not far from Trump Tower.

The Chicago artist behind the statement, Jim Bachor, is known for filling the city’s potholes with similar, often less political, mosaics.

Bachor posted two photos Tuesday on Instagram of his latest work that garnered thousands of likes and comments—some encouraging, some dissenting.

What could this possibly mean? "LIAR" is ready for viewing just north of Trump Tower. (That's real gold by the way.) The goodie bag is attached to a post close by at 445 north state. Please post a pic if you nab it! Thanks again for playing along.

“Public art reaches hundreds of thousands, starts conversations [and] provokes thought,” one user commented. “Hateful comments only reach a few. That's why they hate. They lack an audience.”

“I hope you trip [and] fall into the next pothole,” another writes.

According to the Chicago Tribune, this is the first overtly political work.

Bachor told the Tribune he hopes to explain the art as a form of protest to his 11-year-old twin sons.

"I wanted to have an answer for them when they get older (when they asked) if I did anything to protest those dark Trump months when he was in office," Bachor told the newspaper. "I didn't want to look back and say, 'Geez, I just sat on my hands and didn't do anything.'

Bachor has a few other pieces related to President Donald Trump but has not decided if they will be filling any potholes anytime soon, the newspaper reports.

Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump said he was the subject of a "witch hunt" on Thursday, just one day after the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. (Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)

Trump denounced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his campaign's ties with Russia Thursday. Trump called "the entire thing a witch hunt" that "hurts our country terribly.

"There is no collusion between, certainly myself, and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself and the Russains--zero," Trump said during a news conference Thursday. "We have a very divided country because of that and many other things."

Trump Tower in Chicago has been the scene of numerous protests and demonstrations since the president took office. In November, nearly 2,000 protesters rallied around the tower chanting slogans and carrying signs.