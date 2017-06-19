Lemont Man Facing Charges After 4,000 Pounds of Fireworks Seized From Home | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Lemont Man Facing Charges After 4,000 Pounds of Fireworks Seized From Home

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    More than two tons of fireworks and firework-making materials were recovered at a residence in unincorporated Lemont on Wednesday morning, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced.

    (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

    A southwest suburban man is facing charges and a citation after 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized from his Lemont home last week.

    Douglas Randall, 25, was cited for violation of a county fireworks ordinance, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.

    Sheriff’s police responded about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a domestic trouble call at Randall’s home in the 14800 block of Kotlin Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside, they saw what appeared to be boxes of fireworks by the front door.

    Officers were allowed to search the home and found about 4,000 pounds of fireworks, including about 40 pounds of commercial-grade and homemade fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found materials to make fireworks such as flash powder, tubes, fuses and plugs.

    Additional charges are pending against Randall, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Published 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices