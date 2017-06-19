More than two tons of fireworks and firework-making materials were recovered at a residence in unincorporated Lemont on Wednesday morning, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced.

A southwest suburban man is facing charges and a citation after 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized from his Lemont home last week.

Douglas Randall, 25, was cited for violation of a county fireworks ordinance, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.

Sheriff’s police responded about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a domestic trouble call at Randall’s home in the 14800 block of Kotlin Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside, they saw what appeared to be boxes of fireworks by the front door.

Officers were allowed to search the home and found about 4,000 pounds of fireworks, including about 40 pounds of commercial-grade and homemade fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found materials to make fireworks such as flash powder, tubes, fuses and plugs.

Additional charges are pending against Randall, according to the sheriff’s office.