Legend and Teigen Take Daughter on Visit to Chicago Zoo

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen took their daughter Luna to the zoo in Chicago Friday.

The famed singer posted a photo on Instagram of his family at Lincoln Park Zoo around 1 p.m.

“Time for a zoo visit!” the caption read, with the hashtag #LunasFirstTour.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Legend is slated to perform at Ravinia Saturday as part of his “Darkness & Light Tour.” Lawn tickets were sold out as of Friday.

Headliners in Ravinia's 2017 Summer Lineup

He performed in Milwaukee Thursday night and recently helped his daughter throw the first pitch at Tuesday night's Seattle Mariners game.



