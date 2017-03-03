Legal Battle Over Guardianship of Baby Stella Continues

The upcoming transition of Heather Mack’s daughter to a home outside of a Bali prison is nearly official, even as a legal tug of war over her guardianship continues. Chris Coffey reports.

The upcoming transition of Heather Mack’s daughter to a home outside of a Bali prison is nearly official, even as a legal tug of war over her guardianship continues.

Stella Schaefer, the daughter of Mack and Tommy Schaefer, has lived in prison her entire life. But when she turns two-years-old on March 17th, she will be required to leave her imprisoned mother’s side, per Indonesian law.

The plan is for an Australian couple to raise Stella in a home near the prison, according to the child’s court-appointment guardian ad litum. The arrangement, which is being finalized, has the support of Mack. It is expected that Stella will receive monthly visitation with Mack and Schaefer, both of whom are serving prison sentences for the August, 2014 murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali.

But the child’s paternal grandmother, Kia Walker, is making a last-ditch effort to assume guardianship and bring her to the Chicago area. Walker argues that her son, Tommy Schaefer, has made it known that he wants her to raise Stella.

“This is an American citizen with American parents and we have a grandparent here in the United States that's petitioning for guardianship,” said attorney Michael Goldberg.

Friday a Cook County judge denied Walker's motion for temporary guardianship. Goldberg said the judge wants Mack and Schaefer to be served papers in their respective Bali prisons.

“She's also concerned that the child isn't actually here in the United States, but we're hopeful that we can overcome that hurdle,” Goldberg said.

Meanwhile, the organization “Bali Kids” is expected to provide assistance to the Australian couple if they raise Stella.