Lawyers for former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. want to keep his divorce case in Illinois, they said following a status hearing at the Daley Center Wednesday.

Ex-Ald. Sandi Jackson is currently seeking a divorce from the former Congressman, however she filed for divorce in Washington, while Jackson Jr. filed in Cook County.

Jackson Jr.'s attorney, Brendan Hammer, claims he will fight to keep the case in Illinois, claiming Sandi Jackson commited "acts" in the state "that gave rise to a cause of action for the divorce." He delinced to give further explanation on what those "acts" were, however.

The pair pleaded guilty to a list of felonies in 2013 and subsequently served staggered jail sentences.

Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty to charges he illegally spent campaign funds on a variety of expensive items, like a $4,600 fedora owned by Michael Jackson and a $1,200 reversible mink parka. Sandi Jackson pleaded guilty to a tax fraud charge that stemmed from the same case.

Sandi Jackson claimed in court filings last week that she is currently out of work, selling her belongings and borrowing from friends to make ends meet, while her husband has a monthly income of at least $10,250 a month, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Jacksons, who have been married for 25 years, are grappling with a list of issues including custody of their two children, and her request for child support, alimony and attorney’s fees, the Tribune reports.

According to the report, Jackson said her husband is living in a house without a mortgage while their other mortgage is in arrears. She also claimed Jackson Jr. has failed to contribute to the mortgage or any household expenses since September, something the former Congressman’s lawyer refuted.

The former alderman reportedly plans to ask that the Cook County case be dismissed, according to the publication.