A lawsuit filed Tuesday against a suburban nursing home claims one of the home's residents died after a nursing assistant misread her chart and failed to resuscitate her.

Kimberly Cencula, 52, of Lake Villa was found unresponsive in her bed March 29, 2016, at Warren Barr North Shore in Highland Park, according to the lawsuit, filed in Lake County court. Cencula had contracted Elizabethkingia, a mysterious bacterial infection that was attributed to multiple deaths in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Cencula's attorneys say an employee of the nursing home misread the woman's chart, which stated that all life-saving measures should be taken to resuscitate her. Cencula was not resuscitated before the employee called 911.

About 30 minutes later, the employee realized she misread the chart, the lawsuit claims, and Cencula was pronounced dead by the time paramedics

The Illinois Department of Public Health investigated the death, Cencula's attorneys said, and cited and fined Warren Bar North Shore for the incident.

According to the lawsuit, "Warren Barr North Shore, LLC failed to adequately monitor Ms. Cencula's condition and maintain policies and procedures to ensure that full code patients can be easily identified and saved."