Four people were hurt in an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer and another car on the Bishop Ford Freeway Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on the inbound lanes of the roadway near 130th Street and left multiple lanes blocked just before 4 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed the trailer of a semi on the side of the road and a vehicle nearby crushed from the top. Officials said it appeared the trailer had fallen off and landed on top of the vehicle.

Four people were hurt in the accident. Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a fourth was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Their conditions were not immediately known.