Lake Michigan's First Floating Water Park Opens This Month

Lake Michigan's first floating water park is set to arrive just in time for summer.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the inflatable water park at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana, designed by German company Wibit, is set to open June 24.

Installation of the 1-acre sports park, which features monkey bars, slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs and more has already begun, the publication reports. It is expected to be available for children of all ages and adults.

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura told the NWI Times last month that Wibit is investing $300,000 in the attraction and plans are moving toward “final approvals.” Wibit confirmed to NBC Chicago that it was working with the city to install a park at the beach.

"This would be a custom configured on-water playground," the company said in a statement.

Wibit has installed inflatable “sports parks” across the globe, most recently in Vietnam and Dubai. There are several commercial pool and open water parks in the US already, including a commercial pool at Swim Chicago Southland in Matteson and one at Geneva Lakes Family YMCA in Lake Geneva.

The Whiting attraction would be the first of its kind in Lake Michigan and the first open water park in the Chicago area.

The Lake Michigan park will be “huge in size,” Stahura said, and will be able to accommodate more than 100 people at a time.