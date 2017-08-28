A North Side woman's charity that helps the homeless caught the attention of a big-time celebrity: Lady Gaga. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has the story on what the singer did to help. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

Let the rumors begin.

"Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney, who was once engaged to pop star Lady Gaga, was spotted at his ex-fiance's historic Wrigley Field performance Friday night.

Many were quick to post photos of the actor in the crowd and he didn't seem shy about posing with fans.

Kinney and Gaga dated for five years. He proposed to the singer in February 2015 and the engagement ended in July 2016.

Details surrounding the breakup remained unclear more than a year after their breakup. Gaga said at the time of the breakup that the pair "have always believed [they] are soulmates."

"Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," the singer wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."

Celebs in the Stands: Stars at the Mayweather-McGregor Fight



Kinney is in Chicago filming for NBC's hit show "Chicago Fire." He was most recently spotted buying a Powerball ticket at a local 7-Eleven.

Gaga made history with her Wrigley Field performance, becoming the first female artist to ever headline a show at the iconic ballpark.

But Kinney wasn't the only piece of Gaga's personal life to take center field that night.

The iconic singer also paid tribute to her close friend Sonja Durham, who died of cancer earlier this year.

Gaga revealed that some of Durham's ashes had been scattered in the park that day.

"So, I am not the first woman to headline Wrigley Field, because my girl Sonja hit the stage just before me," Gaga told the crowd.

Gaga is scheduled to bring her "Joanne World Tour" to New York Monday and Tuesday.