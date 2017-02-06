Lady Gaga World Tour Coming to Wrigley Field

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Hours after taking the stage for Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga announced plans for a world tour that includes an August show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Kicking off this summer, the 48-date "Joanne" tour spans North America, Europe, and Brazil.

Among her scheduled U.S. performances is a Wrigley Field stop set for Aug. 25, according to the announcement on her website.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

“Joanne” is Lady Gaga’s fifth studio album. The singer told E! News that “Joanne” is about bringing people together.

"The truth is I want nothing more for both myself and for other people than human connection and love," Gaga said in the interview. "I just want to be closer to not only my fans, but other people and to build a relationship with them through the music where they know that I'm their sister, know that I'm their friend."

Tickets go on sale for the “Joanne” world tour on Feb. 13. See the full list of dates on the tour’s website here.