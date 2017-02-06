Kyle Long Confident in Pace, Fox's Leadership of Bears

The Chicago Bears didn’t even come close to making the Super Bowl this season, but that didn’t stop one of the team’s biggest stars from expressing confidence that the squad is on the right path toward getting there.

That player is offensive lineman Kyle Long, who just signed a contract extension with the Bears last season. Having made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons in the league, Long dealt with some injuries in 2016, but despite the obstacles he feels that the team’s leadership will get them to the Super Bowl:

For those that scoffed at his confidence in the leadership of Ryan Pace and John Fox, Long had a simple message:

Unfortunately for Long, whose brother Chris was on the New England Patriots squad that defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night for the title, things are looking tough for the Bears if they want to get to the big game next year. They are one of the longest shots to win the championship, with outlets like Bovada putting their odds at 100-to-1 or worse, and their 3-13 record in 2016 was bad enough to earn the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

On the plus side, the Bears do have plenty of salary cap space to work with in addition to their high draft pick, so perhaps Long’s enthusiasm and optimism will be rewarded.